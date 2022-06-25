Four injured in road accident on Rajouri-Kalakote road

Srinagar, Jun 25: At least four persons were injured after a car collided with a van in Sialsui on Rajouri-Kalakote road on Saturday evening, officials said here.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that vehicles collided with each other at Sialsui crossing, resulting in injuries to four persons.
The injured were shifted to Community Health Center Kalakote from where one of them was referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
The injured have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Hardesh Sharma, 50, Ajay Singh, 23 and Khushi, 17- residents of Rajouri.