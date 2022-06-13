Four injured in van accident in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, Jun 13: Four persons were injured when a van they were traveling in met with an accident in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Monday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the vehicle bearing registration number JK02BJ-5554 coming from Shindra Poonch towards Mendhar skidded off road near at Uchhad area, leaving four persons injured. Locals and police reached the spot and immediately shifted the injured to Sub District hospital Poonch.
They have been identified as Abdul Aziz, 65, son of Gulab Din, Mohammad Latif, 55, son of Faiz Mohammad, Rashida Bi, 45, wife of Majid and Shamshad Begum, 35, wife of Basharat Hussain , all are resident of Shindra Poonch.
SHO Mendhar Manzoor Kohli confirmed the accident to GNS and said that a case has been registered with regard to it.