Four of a family injured as car falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, April 21: Four members of a family were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Mendhar area of J&K's Poonch district on Thursday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the accident took place at around 0840 hours at Tota Gali in Menhar while the vehicle bearing registration number JK12B-4268 was on way to Jammu from Poonch.
Four persons injured in the accident have been identified as Ikhlaq Ahmed, his brother Mohammad Ajaz, Ikhlaq’s daughter Parveen Kouser and son Mohammad Owais, residents of Salonya Mandi Poonch.
They have been shifted to SDH Surankote for treatment.