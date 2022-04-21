The accident took place at around 0840 hours at Tota Gali in Mendhar while the vehicle was on way to Jammu from Poonch.

Four of a family injured as car falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

Four members of a family were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Mendhar area of J&K's Poonch district on Thursday. GNS