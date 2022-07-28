Four youth trapped in Poonch flash flood rescued

Rajouri July 28: Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and State Disaster Response Force rescued four men who were trapped in a flash flood in Jhulas area in Poonch district.
The incident happened in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday after heavy rainfall in the area.
Officials said that in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, flash flood erupted in the river at Jhulas with four men got trapped in flood water.
"Indian Army at Jhulas in Poonch responded to the this critical situation in which four youth were trapped in Poonch river flashflood," Army officials said.
They added that all men were rescued in a daring midnight operation with SDRF and J&K Police.