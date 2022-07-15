Fratricide incident|2 army men killed, 2 others injured in Surankote camp

The deceased include the accused who allegedly resorted to indiscriminate firing on his fellow soldiers.

As per official sources, the incident took place on Friday morning between 5 AM and 6 AM when army men of Surankote based camp of Territorial Army battalion were about to board their vehicle for further duties in Road Opening Party (ROP) . In the meantime one of the soldier resorted to indiscriminate firing on his fellowmen and then shot himself dead.