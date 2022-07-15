Fratricide incident|2 army men killed, 2 others injured in Surankote camp

Rajouri, July 15: Two army men were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at Surankote army camp in Poonch district.
The deceased include the accused who allegedly resorted to indiscriminate firing on his fellow soldiers.
As per official sources, the incident took place on Friday morning between 5 AM and 6 AM when army men of Surankote based camp of Territorial Army battalion were about to board their vehicle for further duties in Road Opening Party (ROP) . In the meantime one of the soldier resorted to indiscriminate firing on his fellowmen and then shot himself dead.
In this incident, official sources said, one of the soldier got killed on the spot who has been identified as Sepoy Abrar Ahmed resident of Kalakote Rajouri. The three others including alleged accused of this fratricide incident were rushed to nearby medical facility but one of the injured succumbed to injuries during treatment.
The second deceased was identified as Naik Imtiaz Ahmed resident of Mendhar who is also alleged accused of this fratricide incident. The other two injured soldiers were later referred to a higher army medical facility where the two are under treatment.
Official sources of army said that exact reason behind this incident of fratricide is not yet clear but initially verbal duel reportedly took place between both the deceased after which one of the deceased, who is being considered alleged accused, used the service weapon and resorted to indiscriminate firing on his colleagues.
"Senior officers of army rushed to the camp soon after the incident and examined the site of incident and a high level probe has been started by army," the official sources said.
A senior police officer on the other hand said that cognizance of the matter has been taken in police station Surankote and legal proceedings as well as action has been started.
“We have taken cognizance of the case in CrPC 302 and other relevant sections of law,” police officer said.