Fresh contact established as Poonch anti-militant operation enters day 11

The encounter broke out the dense forests of Nar in Bhata Dhurian village of Mendhar sub division on October 14 after the militants attacked a patrolling party of the army, leaving four soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) dead.

Following the operation, reinforcements were rushed to the area and a massive search operation was launched to pursue the militant who police believe have been hiding in the woods for the past nearly two months.

Local witnesses told Greater Kashmir that the security forces were using high-calibre weapons to target the areas where the militants could have taken shelter. However, there has been no report of any militant casualties so far.