Fresh landslide, shooting stones disrupt debris clearance work on Mughal Road

Rajouri, June 2: Fresh landslides, shooting stones, and bad weather conditions continue to create hurdles in Mughal Road restoration where authorities are carrying out debris clearance work after a landslide hit the road near Ratta Chamb bridge on Tuesday evening.
The work got disrupted seven times on Friday due to the downward slipping of more and more slide debris from the hilltop.
The road got closed on Tuesday evening due to this landslide near Ratta Chamb bridge and people traveling over the road had a narrow escape of life.
Executive Engineer of Mughal Road Projects, Shokat Ali said that slide clearance work is going on but it is getting affected regularly due to more and more landslides, shooting stones, and rainfall.
"On Friday our work got disrupted for seven times as more and more slide debris is slipping downwards from the hilltop," he said.