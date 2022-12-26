Functioning of FCS&CA Deptt reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 26: The District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today reviewed the functioning of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department here at a meeting of the concerned officers.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; the Assistant Director FCS&CA, Arief Lone and Tehsil Supply Officers.
During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on supply position, status of Aadhar seeding of rationees, online transaction, implementation of POS and market checking. At the outset of the meeting, Assistant Director FCS&CA, Arief Lone apprised that the ration cards of all the NFSA and Non-NFSA beneficiaries of the district have been linked with the Aadhar.
Regarding the implementation of reforms in the Public Distribution System, it was apprised that the ration is being distributed among the beneficiaries through PoS machines and with Aadhar authentication.
The DDC directed the concerned officers to conduct regular market checking to curb overpricing, hoarding and profiteering.
The DDC asked the concerned officers to serve the consumers in a better and professional manner so that they don't face any inconveniences.