Functioning of FCS&CA Deptt reviewed in Rajouri

The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; the Assistant Director FCS&CA, Arief Lone and Tehsil Supply Officers.

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on supply position, status of Aadhar seeding of rationees, online transaction, implementation of POS and market checking. At the outset of the meeting, Assistant Director FCS&CA, Arief Lone apprised that the ration cards of all the NFSA and Non-NFSA beneficiaries of the district have been linked with the Aadhar.