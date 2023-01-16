Functioning of Revenue Deptt reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 16: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today took a thorough review of the functioning of the Revenue Department here in a meeting attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Imran Kataria and other officers.
A comprehensive discussion was held regarding the implementation of online services, progress of delineation of Gair Mumkin Khads, physical eviction of State/Common/Kacharie/Roshni land, details of Revenue Court cases, attestation of pending Mutations, utilization of funds under District Capex, digitalization of land records, progress in cadastral maps and progress under Land Passbooks and Pending Land Acquisition cases and other defence land issues.
The DC directed Revenue Officers to remain available and accessible to the public in the office, especially during winter months and also mandated Biometric/Aadhar-based office attendance. He emphasized that public services and grievances redressal should be the department's top priority, and instructed the officers to resolve all pending grievances posted on different portals at the earliest.
The DC expressed satisfaction over the performance of the department and the progress made in the disposal of the revenue cases. He directed the concerned officers to ensure that all pending cases are cleared promptly. He further directed all officers to ensure that there is no pendency regarding online services such as issuing Fards, Domiciles certificates, income, and category certificates.
The DC directed tehsildars to convene regular meetings of the Lambardar and chowkidars in their respective tehsils.