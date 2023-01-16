Functioning of Revenue Deptt reviewed in Rajouri

A comprehensive discussion was held regarding the implementation of online services, progress of delineation of Gair Mumkin Khads, physical eviction of State/Common/Kacharie/Roshni land, details of Revenue Court cases, attestation of pending Mutations, utilization of funds under District Capex, digitalization of land records, progress in cadastral maps and progress under Land Passbooks and Pending Land Acquisition cases and other defence land issues.

The DC directed Revenue Officers to remain available and accessible to the public in the office, especially during winter months and also mandated Biometric/Aadhar-based office attendance. He emphasized that public services and grievances redressal should be the department's top priority, and instructed the officers to resolve all pending grievances posted on different portals at the earliest.