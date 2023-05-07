G-20 engagements scheduled | Security coordination committee meeting held in poonch

The meeting was further informed that activities under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan are being carried out by the Social Welfare Department, while Special awareness camps under Aapki Zamin Aapki Nagrani are being organised by the Revenue Department.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Pledge, Essay Writing, Painting and other Awareness Programme are being carried out by the Education Department in the Schools located along the LoC as a part of the Confidence Building program.