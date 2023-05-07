G-20 engagements scheduled | Security coordination committee meeting held in poonch

Poonch, May 7: Ahead of G-20 engagements scheduled this month, a high-level meeting of Civil, Police and Army authorities was held on Sunday here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary, here in the DC Office.
The DC took an elaborate review of security arrangements, status of construction of bunkers in the district and other issues pertaining to the security. During the meeting, Police representatives informed that the police have been regularly conducting the verification of outside workers working at stone crushers, petrol pumps and other establishments and regular checking of persons is also being conducted at fence gates. They further informed the chair about the overall scenario of drug abuse in the district and measures taken to curb the menace. It was further intimated that in a stringent action against drug peddlers during the current calendar year, 22 FIRs have been registered, 38 persons have been arrested during the action against drug peddling activities and the district Police books the persons found involved in drug peddling under NDPS Act and PSA.
The meeting was further informed that activities under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan are being carried out by the Social Welfare Department, while Special awareness camps under Aapki Zamin Aapki Nagrani are being organised by the Revenue Department.
Nasha Mukt Bharat Pledge, Essay Writing, Painting and other Awareness Programme are being carried out by the Education Department in the Schools located along the LoC as a part of the Confidence Building program.