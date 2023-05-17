G20 Summit: SSP Poonch holds SMAC meeting

The intelligence and security matters were discussed at length, especially the threat related to the G20 summit in Srinagar.

During the meeting, all the supervisory officers were directed to brief the manpower regarding present security scenario, laying of snap nakas, preventive action against the miscreants, bad characters, OGWs, released and surrendered terrorists so that the forthcoming G20 summit at Srinagar could conclude smoothly without any untoward incident.

During the meeting, SSP Poonch Baskotra stressed on the participants to maintain a close coordination among Police, Army, CAPF and other sister agencies to thwart the designs of the anti-national elements and anti-state elements.

A proper roadmap was chalked out against the hinterland activities of the anti-national elements and their modus operandi and smuggling of narcotics, arms, and ammunition and persons involved.

Necessary directions have been imparted to the participants for their strict implementation at the ground level including keeping a sharp look over the social media platform.