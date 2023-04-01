Girl commits 'suicide' in Poonch, 2 others rescued

Poonch: Three cousin sisters jumped into a river in Poonch allegedly to commit suicide. However, two of them were rescued and one died.

The incident occurred late last evening. Officials said that the girls jumped from SK bridge Poonch and fell into Pulsat river.

A team of police headed by SHO Poonch Ranjeet Rao rushed to the spot, officials said. Two girls were rescued but the other died and she was declared as brought dead in the hospital.