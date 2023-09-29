Girl dies under  mysterious  circumstances in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 29: A teenage girl died under mysterious conditions on Friday and her body was found hanging with at village Draj of Kotranka sub division.

The deceased was identified as Gulshan Akhter daughter of Mohammad Munir resident of Khusli Morh, Draj in Kotranka sub division. Officials of police said that body of deceased was found hanging with tree near her house after which a team from Kandi police station reached the site and took body into possession.

They said that body was later shifted to CHC Kandi for medico-legal formalities while investigation into the case has been set into motion.