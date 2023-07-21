Girl from village at LoC in Poonch qualifies CDS

“I always wanted to don the uniform of the army and now my dream has come true,” said Shagun. She further said that her journey to become an army officer is full of hardships as she did not manage to crack the examination in five attempts but excelled in the sixth one.

“My village is on LoC and we had no mobile network connectivity. I still remember those days of COVID lockdown period when I was preparing for CDS and used to travel over one kilometre to reach a location in an adjacent village where we used to get mobile network connectivity and I used to get some study material from the internet,” Shagun said.