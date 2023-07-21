Girl from village at LoC in Poonch qualifies CDS

Rajouri, July 21: A girl from Poonch has qualified for the prestigious Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination making her family feel proud.
The girl used to prepare for this prestigious examination amid the unavailability of mobile network connectivity in their village Jhulas. Village Jhulas falling under revenue tehsil Poonch is located on Line of Control.
Shagun, the girl in her early 20s, did her basic schooling upto tenth class from Government High School Jhulas and then her higher secondary studies from Government Higher Secondary School Girls, Sheesh Mahal Poonch following which she did her graduation from Government Degree College Poonch and then did her masters in Botany from University of Jammu.
“I always wanted to don the uniform of the army and now my dream has come true,” said Shagun. She further said that her journey to become an army officer is full of hardships as she did not manage to crack the examination in five attempts but excelled in the sixth one.
“My village is on LoC and we had no mobile network connectivity. I still remember those days of COVID lockdown period when I was preparing for CDS and used to travel over one kilometre to reach a location in an adjacent village where we used to get mobile network connectivity and I used to get some study material from the internet,” Shagun said.
Shagun Sharma said that no one from her village had ever thought of CDS. “My father is a Librarian in the education department and he along with all other family members is feeling proud of my success. I too dedicate my success to my parents and family members who always supported me,” said Shagun.
“We live on Line of Control and here resources are limited but my daughter succeeded even after this,” Balram Sharma, Shaguns’ father said.
Shaguns’ mother Charu Sharma and her younger sister Vanshika Sharma also recounted her dream of becoming an army officer.