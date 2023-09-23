GK IMPACT | BRO repairs damaged drain of Jawahar Nagar road

Rajouri: Taking note of Greater Kashmir report, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has carried out necessary repair and maintenance of damaged and blocked drain on main road in Lower Jawahar Nagar of Rajouri town.

Greater Kashmir in its Saturday’s edition had reported about a damaged and blocked drain that is located near petrol pump on main Panja chowk to Khandli bridge road due to which commuters are facing hardships.

Taking a note of this news report, Border Roads Organisation carried out necessary repair of drain and slit that blocked the drain was cleared.

Faheem Ahmed as well as Ravinder Kumar, local traders expressed their gratitude towards Greater Kashmir for highlighting their grievances and carrying out necessary repairs.