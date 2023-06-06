GK Impact | Govt to take up repair work on Arai road in Poonch

Poonch Mandi: A day after this newspaper carried news regarding the poor condition of the road that forced villagers of Arai in Poonch Mandi to repair the damaged boundary wall of the main road, a government team visited the site and is set to start repair work.
The news was carried in the June 5 edition with the heading "Poonch villagers repair boundary wall of the road after lack of attention by authorities."
On Tuesday, a team headed by Tehsildar Mandi Shahzad Latief Khan along with officials of PMGSY visited the site and got some machines deployed on the road for clearing debris lying in some places.
Tehsildar Mandi told Greater Kashmir that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Poonch, road repair work has been started.
He said that after clearing debris, the damaged boundary walls will also be repaired and PMGSY has been directed to get the work done at the earliest.