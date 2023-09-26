GK Impact | Narla road repaired under PMGSY

Greater Kashmir had earlier carried two news items showing the dilapidated condition of the PMGSY road from Methyani to Panglar Narla due to which thousands of people living in this area are suffering.

This road was blacktopped last year but a 300-meter road stretch between Panglar and Sangarbas Chowk got badly damaged due to poor maintenance due to which people were not able to drive their LMVs on this particular stretch of road.