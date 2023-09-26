GK Impact | Narla road repaired under PMGSY

Rajouri, Sep 26: Immediate necessary repairs on the Narla road were carried out under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in Rajouri, making it motorable for all kinds of vehicles, especially Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs).
Greater Kashmir had earlier carried two news items showing the dilapidated condition of the PMGSY road from Methyani to Panglar Narla due to which thousands of people living in this area are suffering.
This road was blacktopped last year but a 300-meter road stretch between Panglar and Sangarbas Chowk got badly damaged due to poor maintenance due to which people were not able to drive their LMVs on this particular stretch of road.
Even buses and trucks used to get stuck on this stretch which had developed potholes besides loosening of road surface.
Taking note of the Greater Kashmir news report, the administration asked the officials to conduct an inspection of the road and carry out necessary repairs wherever required under the PMGSY.
Meanwhile, the concerned department has now completed immediate repairs of this stretch by remodeling it besides filling potholes and maintenance of drains.
Executive Engineer of PMGSY Rajouri Division, Shahid Mustafa said that an inspection of this road was conducted earlier and a detailed report had been submitted to the higher authorities and overall repair of this road would be carried out after getting it sanctioned by the government.
He said that this road starting from Chak Mathyani to Panglar Narla had potholes and required overall remodeling.
Mustafa said that a particular 300-meter stretch was badly damaged where people were having severe hardships for which necessary repairs were carried out and the stretch had been made stable now.
“People are now able to drive their light motor vehicles on this stretch without any hardship,” he said.