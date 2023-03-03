GK Impact | Workers of Jammu-Poonch highway project get safety material

Rajouri, Mar 3: Laborers working on different sites of Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway upgradation project have finally received safety materials including helmets and light reflective jackets.
This followed after Greater Kashmir carried news exposing violation of workers safety norms by the contractors.
The was carried in February 18 edition of Greater Kashmir with heading “Jammu Rajouri Poonch NHW upgradation project : Lives of workers at risk due to unavailability of safety material.”
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal had assured to look into the matter and to ensure that workers safety norms are followed.
Meanwhile, in just one and a half weeks after Greater Kashmir carried the news, a number of workers working on different sites between Rajouri and Nowshera have been provided with safety material.
The material provided to laborers include light reflective jackets and safety helmets.