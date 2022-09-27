[GK NEWS IMPACT] Work on ALG byepass stretch of BGSB University road started

Rajouri: Just two days after Greater Kashmir carried a news story over dilapidated condition of main road leading to BGSB University from Rajouri town, the Public Works Department has kick-started the work for blacktopping on a stretch of road which otherwise is to be constituted as a rigid (cemented pavement) pavement.

GK in its September 25 edition had carried a news with heading 'Pitfalls of Potholes : Road to education in terrible shape' in which it was reported that condition of main road from Rajouri town to BGSB University is in worst condition and project for upgradition of this road is in limbo due to want of Administrative Approval and this project also included construction of rigid pavement (cemented pavement) from Sheema morh to Police GO mess via Dhani Dhar Bowli.