[GK NEWS IMPACT] Work on ALG byepass stretch of BGSB University road started

Rajouri: Just two days after Greater Kashmir carried a news story over dilapidated condition of main road leading to BGSB University from Rajouri town, the Public Works Department has kick-started the work for blacktopping on a stretch of road which otherwise is to be constituted as a rigid (cemented pavement) pavement.
GK in its September 25 edition had carried a news with heading 'Pitfalls of Potholes : Road to education in terrible shape' in which it was reported that condition of main road from Rajouri town to BGSB University is in worst condition and project for upgradition of this road is in limbo due to want of Administrative Approval and this project also included construction of rigid pavement (cemented pavement) from Sheema morh to Police GO mess via Dhani Dhar Bowli.
Now, within just two days after Greater Kashmir carried this news, Public Works Department has kickstarted the work for improvement of stretch from Sheema Morh to Police GO Mess via Dhani Dhar Bowli which is one of the busiest stretch as it it alternate road ro Gujjar Mandi and people from town follow this road to move towards Government Medical College and Kheora side.
Public Works Department Engineer, Shamim Ahmed, who is site engineer, told Greater Kashmir that although a rigid pavement is to be constructed on this stretch but there is some delay in Administrative Approval and people were facing immense hardships due to poor condition of road.
He further said that department has started work for blacktopping on this stretch which will be completed in a day or two and cemented pavement will be constructed after some time.
Meanwhile, people of Rajouri have expressed their gratitude towards Greater Kashmir/ Kashmir Uzma for highlighting the grievance.