GK staffer bereaved

Poonch, July 5: Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Uzma reporter Ishrat Butt lost his mother due to illness here.
As per family members, the mother of Ishrat Butt was suffering from medical issues and was under treatment in a hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.
Her last rites and burial were performed on Tuesday in the native area of Poonch Mandi. Ishart's mother Razia Begum (65) was under treatment at SKIMS Soura where she passed away. Civil society members drawn from different walks of life have condoled the demise expressing sympathies with the bereaved family.