GMC AH Rajouri provides free dialysis  under PM programme

Rajouri, Mar 1: Dialysis unit in Associated Hospital of Government Medical College Rajouri operational under Prime Minister National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) is a setup from where patients suffering with kidney ailments are receiving a facility of dialysis free of cost.
The dialysis unit was made operational on 10 August 2018 under PM National Dialysis Programme and it is having a six bedded ward having dialysis units attached with all these beds while a mini-plant for production of pure water required for dialysis has also been installed within the unit. Mohammad Waqar Mirza, Dialysis unit technician said, that they are providing free of cost dialysis facility to patients not only from Rajouri district areas but also from Poonch and Reasi districts. He said that the ward in the unit is six bedded and all the beds are having dialysis facility with which dialysis of six patients is possible simultaneously.
Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Mehmood H Bajar said that dialysis ward under PMNDP is a big help for patients in the region.
" Earlier people in need of dialysis used to go to Jammu or Srinagar to get the facility of dialysis but now this facility has been available in Rajouri for last four years," said Dr Mehmood.
He added, " Earlier a person used to pay a meager amount of nine hundred rupees for dialysis in our unit but now this facility is available free of cost and a patient gets free of cost facility under Ayushman Bharat."
In an official statement, management of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri said that presently fifty five active patients are registered who are receiving a facility of dialysis in the hospital. These fifty five patients are of chronic kidney disease and their dialysis is conducted in the unit six days a week.
" 1652 sessions of dialysis have been conducted in the dialysis unit of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri from 1st of April 2022 to 22nd of February, 2023," hospital management said in an official statement.
It further reads that the benefit of dialysis is being provided to patients under zero expenses under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY Sehat Scheme.