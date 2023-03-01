GMC AH Rajouri provides free dialysis  under PM programme

The dialysis unit was made operational on 10 August 2018 under PM National Dialysis Programme and it is having a six bedded ward having dialysis units attached with all these beds while a mini-plant for production of pure water required for dialysis has also been installed within the unit. Mohammad Waqar Mirza, Dialysis unit technician said, that they are providing free of cost dialysis facility to patients not only from Rajouri district areas but also from Poonch and Reasi districts. He said that the ward in the unit is six bedded and all the beds are having dialysis facility with which dialysis of six patients is possible simultaneously.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Mehmood H Bajar said that dialysis ward under PMNDP is a big help for patients in the region.