GMC Rajouri observes World Diabetes Day

Awareness regarding diabetes was spread on the occasion among the patients, attendants and paramedical students of college and a threadbare discussion was held on symptoms of disease.

While briefing about the importance of the day, the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mehmood Hussain Bajar said that globally, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, compared to 108 million in 1980.

The global prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled since 1980, rising from 4.7% to 8.5% in the adult population, he said.

HoD Department of Medicine in GMC Rajouri, Dr. Jamil Hussain, said that diabetes is witnessing an upward trend in Rajouri also which is a cause of concern and a sedentary lifestyle is the main reason for it.

He said that people should always ensure that they do some work out on a daily basis to keep diabetes away and a brisk walk of around 30 minutes. Other speakers on the occasion were Rajni Salaria, Diksha Sharma, Rohini Sharma of SVS paramedical College Sunderbani and Taskeen Ishaq, Raashdah Uzma, Deepali Sharma of BGSBU Rajouri.