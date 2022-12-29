GoC 16 Corps reviews security scenario in Rajouri

Rajouri: Days after assuming charge as General Officer in Commanding, Army’s White Knight Corps, also called as 16 Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain on Thursday made a visit to Ace of Spades Division of Rajouri which was his maiden visit of this Division.

Ace of Spades Division is considered strategically important as it looks after the security of Line of Control from Sunderbani to Poonch Loran besides having responsibility of hinterland security.

In an official statement, Indian Army said that Corps Commander, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, GoC White Knight Corps of Indian Army, visited Ace of Spades Division in Rajouri sector.