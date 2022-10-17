GOC White Knight Corps visits Romeo Force in Rajouri

Rajouri: General Officer Commanding (GOC) , White Knight Corps on Monday appreciated the dynamic operational response strategy of Army's Rajouri based Romeo Force while reviewing the operational preparedness of the troops.
Army Commander made these remarks while interacting with army troops during visit of Romeo Force on Monday. As per official statement of Army, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps, reviewed the operational readiness of Romeo Force during his visit in Rajouri.
GOC held a meeting to review the operational readiness of during which he was briefed about field situation on security front in Rajouri and Poonch as well as parts of Reasi district that falls in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of Romeo Force which looks after the security of hinterland as well as of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) locally called as LoC fence.
During visit, GoC White Knight Corps also met with troops of Romeo Force wherein he was accompanied by officers and commanders of force.
"He appreciated the dynamic operational response strategy and efforts to make the populace major stakeholders in maintaining peace in the region," said army.