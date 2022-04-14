Govt employee suspended for 'assault' on Tehsildar Sundarbani

Srinagar, April 14: A Government employee allegedly involved in a scuffle in which Tehsildar Sunderbani was injured along with three others on Wednesday has been suspended while police have registered two FIRs in the case.
"On Wednesday, when the Sunderbani administration was going to launch an anti-encroachment drive some persons entered the residence of Tehsildar Sunderbani and entered into a verbal duel with him and tried to pressurize the officer to shun the plan of this eviction drive, and later, there was a scuffle in which the Tehsildar was injured along with others", news agency KNT quoted ADC Sunderbani as saying.
The ADC said that the planned demolition drive was carried out late in the evening as per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, and all the illegal structures were removed, and 10 marlas of prime land stand retrieved.
SDPO Nowshera Tausif Ahmed said that police have registered two separate FIRs against all accused persons involved in both the incidents at police station Sunderbani.
First Case FIR No. 20/2022 against Chander Mohan and Anil Lakhanpal U/S 452, 323, 189, 504, 506 IPC while 2nd FIR No. 21/2022 against Davinder Kumar Sudan and 3 others U/s 452,353,323,427,336,34 IPC has been registered at Police station Sunderbani, he said. He said that the investigation of both cases have begun and one accused has been arrested in the case.
Moreover, one of the accused Chander Mohan Sharma who happens to be an employee of the Agriculture Department has been suspended with immediate effect.
"Pending enquiry into the conduct and as directed by District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Chander Mohan Sharma JAEO, Zone Panja Subdivision Kalakote is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, reads the order issued by CAO Rajouri.