Govt employee suspended for 'assault' on Tehsildar Sundarbani

"On Wednesday, when the Sunderbani administration was going to launch an anti-encroachment drive some persons entered the residence of Tehsildar Sunderbani and entered into a verbal duel with him and tried to pressurize the officer to shun the plan of this eviction drive, and later, there was a scuffle in which the Tehsildar was injured along with others", news agency KNT quoted ADC Sunderbani as saying.



The ADC said that the planned demolition drive was carried out late in the evening as per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, and all the illegal structures were removed, and 10 marlas of prime land stand retrieved.