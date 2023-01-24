Govt must come clean on land related order: DAP

Poonch, Jan 24: The peaceful protest campaign of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Tuesday reached to Poonch district, demanding the withdrawal of recent land related order, a press note said.
It added that hundreds of workers, leaders from the party defying the weather conditions and incessant rains marched towards the office of district development commissioner amid slogans of “Land Order Wapis Lo”. They submitted the memorandum in presence of General Secretary R S Chib, Jugal Kishore Sharma Provincial President, Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson, Riyaz Bashir Naz DDC Member & Secretary DAP, Ex MLA Ashok Sharma, Secretary Masood Choudhary, Zonal President Zahid Sarfaraz Malik, Senior DAP leader Sobat Ali and others seeking revocation of order.
Chib said that the order is unfair which denies a dignified living to common people and rendering them homeless overnight. “All we want an election in Union Territory immediately. Let the people elect the government who can decide their fate,” he said. He said the statements of government are misleading and needs to be cleared in written. Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami said, the government says that poor will not be touched and only the land grabbed by influential and powerful people will be retrieved.