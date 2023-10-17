Govt orders inquiry into ‘custodial death’ of rape accused in J&K's Surankote

District Magistrate ordered the inquiry after a report from SDM Surankote stating that Ulfat Hussain “attempted suicide by hanging inside the Surankote Police Station lockup on 16th October, 2023 (Monday).”

“The deceased was implicated in FIR No. 314/2023 U/S 376 and 366 of the IPC and was apprehended by the police based on a complaint filed by (a woman) on 9th October 2023,” the report was quoted in the DM's order reads.