Govt orders inquiry into ‘custodial death’ of rape accused in J&K's Surankote

Srinagar, Oct 16: District Administration Poonch on Monday ordered a magisterial enquiry into the “custodial death” of a rape accused in police custody in Surankote area of Poonch.
District Magistrate Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary appointed Mohammad Jhangir Khan Sub Divisional Magistrate Mendhar as the enquiry officer to conduct a “comprehensive magisterial enquiry" into the incident and the circumstances leading to the custodial death of Ulfat Hussain son of Lal Hussain of Marhote Surankote.
District Magistrate ordered the inquiry after a report from SDM Surankote stating that Ulfat Hussain “attempted suicide by hanging inside the Surankote Police Station lockup on 16th October, 2023 (Monday).”
“The deceased was implicated in FIR No. 314/2023 U/S 376 and 366 of the IPC and was apprehended by the police based on a complaint filed by (a woman) on 9th October 2023,” the report was quoted in the DM's order reads.
"The family members of the deceased have requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ulfat Hussain,” it added.
After considering the report of SDM Surankote and request by family members, the District Magistrate Poonch ordered the enquiry into the death.