Govt teacher arrested for misbehaviour with girl students in Rajouri

Poonch, Feb 10: A government teacher posted in Middle School Dhargaloon in Balakote zone of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district has been arrested by police for molestation and misbehaviour with two girl students of his school.
The teacher has already been placed under suspension by the education department.
The arrested teacher has been identified as Mohammad Taj Nayazi who has been booked in a case in FIR 10/2023 U/S 354, 8/10 POCSO Act in Police Station Gursai.
Officials of police said that a complaint was registered in Gursai police station in which it was submitted that this teacher molested and misbehaved with two minor girl students of the school after which an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered and the teacher has been arrested.
They said that further investigation into the matter is going on.
The teacher has already been suspended by Zonal Education Officer Balakote who also visited the school after the incident on Thursday.