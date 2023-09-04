Govt teacher booked, arrested under POCSO in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 3: A government school teacher in Rajouri district has been booked and arrested allegedly for sexual abuse and harassment of girl students in a Government higher secondary school.
The teacher was posted in Government Higher Secondary School Saaj in Thanamandi sub division and was recently attached in Sunderbani school by education department after matter came to fore before education department.
As per officials, complainant girl students of Government Higher Secondary School Saaj in Thanamandi lodged a complaint before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) alleging that the school teacher is resorting to abuse and harassment.
Over this, officials said, CWC established contact with police authorities after which police took cognizance into the matter and a FIR has been registered in police station Thanamandi and accused teacher has been booked and arrested.
Legal cum Probationary Officer of CWC Rajouri, Adv Shivanghi Kant said that FIR No. 129/2023 U/Ss 8/12 POCSO act has been registered in police station Thanamandi on the complaint of child welfare committee after the victims approached the committee.
Counselling was also provided to all the victims, she said.
She further said that the team of Child Welfare Committee will visit the school on Monday to talk to other students of the school.
Regarding complaint, she said that group of seven to eight girls approached the committee and filed a written complaint against the teacher Ashrif Qureshi regarding physical and verbal abuse from the last one year.
“The girls also narrated that more than 20 girls were abused and two girls landed into trauma and depression.” said Adv. Shivanghi Kant.