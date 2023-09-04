Govt teacher booked, arrested under POCSO in Rajouri

Over this, officials said, CWC established contact with police authorities after which police took cognizance into the matter and a FIR has been registered in police station Thanamandi and accused teacher has been booked and arrested.

Legal cum Probationary Officer of CWC Rajouri, Adv Shivanghi Kant said that FIR No. 129/2023 U/Ss 8/12 POCSO act has been registered in police station Thanamandi on the complaint of child welfare committee after the victims approached the committee.

Counselling was also provided to all the victims, she said.