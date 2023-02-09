Govt teacher suspended for misbehaviour with girl students in Poonch

Poonch: A government teacher posted in Middle School Dhargaloon of Mendhar sub division in Poonch has been placed under suspension over alleged misbehaviour with girl students of school.
Teacher Mohammad Taj Nayazi is posted in Government Middle School Dhargaloon. In a written order by Zonal Education Officer Balakote, it has been mentioned that at around 12:30 pm a visit was paid to the school when the visiting team heard the crying of minor girls.
"Observing the facts of the matter it was established that the teacher committed an offence which is punishable under rule," order of Zonal Education Officer Balakote mentioned.
Keeping in view the serious nature of matter, Zonal Education Officer said, Teacher Mohammad Taj Nayazi is placed under suspicion with immediate effect and he has been directed to report to the office of Deputy Chief Education Officer till the pendiancy of inquiry against him.