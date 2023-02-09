Govt teacher suspended for misbehaviour with girl students in Poonch

Poonch: A government teacher posted in Middle School Dhargaloon of Mendhar sub division in Poonch has been placed under suspension over alleged misbehaviour with girl students of school.

Teacher Mohammad Taj Nayazi is posted in Government Middle School Dhargaloon. In a written order by Zonal Education Officer Balakote, it has been mentioned that at around 12:30 pm a visit was paid to the school when the visiting team heard the crying of minor girls.