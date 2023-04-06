GREF labourer dies due to drowning in Mendhar

Poonch: A man working as a labourer with the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) died due to drowning in the river at Chajla in the Mendhar sub division.
The deceased has been identified as Imtiaz Ahmed son of Mohammad Hanief resident of Surankote.
Police said that man was working with GREF as a laborer and was present near the river at Chajjla when he fell into the water and drowned.
The body of the man was later fished out of the river by locals and a police team after which it was taken to Civil Hospital in Mendhar where medico-legal formalities were conducted. Police have started the investigation as well as the legal process after the incident.