Group of 42 Apada Mitra volunteers flagged off for training

Interacting with the volunteers at the event, the ACR said that the aim of the scheme is to create a pool of trained volunteers, who shall be first to respond to any eventuality or tragedy in their respective areas.

He said that the Aapda Mitras would be trained in conducting the rescue operation, providing first aid to injured and utilisation of available resources at the place of disaster.

He urged the volunteers to get themselves acquainted with the knowledge and skills to deal with any kind of Disaster during the twelve day training program.

He also urged them to act as master trainer for the local youth so that maximum volunteers can be trained.