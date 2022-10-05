Group of 42 Apada Mitra volunteers flagged off for training

Rajouri: Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rajouri, Imran Rashid Kataria Wednesday flagged off a group of 42 volunteers for a twelve day training program at CTI Kot Bhalwal Jammu under Apada Mitra Scheme.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that among others present during the event were Assistant Secretary ZSWB, Security Officer Civil Defence.
The Apada Mitra Scheme aims to train the community volunteers with the skills that they would need to respond to the immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster. The volunteers will be trained to undertake basic relief and rescue tasks during emergency situations such as floods, flash-floods and urban flooding.
Interacting with the volunteers at the event, the ACR said that the aim of the scheme is to create a pool of trained volunteers, who shall be first to respond to any eventuality or tragedy in their respective areas.
He said that the Aapda Mitras would be trained in conducting the rescue operation, providing first aid to injured and utilisation of available resources at the place of disaster.
He urged the volunteers to get themselves acquainted with the knowledge and skills to deal with any kind of Disaster during the twelve day training program.
He also urged them to act as master trainer for the local youth so that maximum volunteers can be trained.