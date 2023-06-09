GSBU issues promotion orders of 80 teachers

Rajouri, June 9: The management of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (GSBU0 in Rajouri has finally kick-started the much awaited process of promotion in respect of employees from teaching cadre . Promotion orders of 80 teachers were issued on Friday.
The university management has termed it as a major administrative reform stating that these promotions were due from long. In an official statement issued by the management of university, it has been informed that in a major administrative reform, the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University ordered the promotion of 80 Assistant Professors.
The promotion orders have been issued under Career Advancement Scheme which includes promotions from Assistant Professor Stage I to Stage II and Stage II to Stage III, the university management said.
It further said that these promotions were due for a long. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of university Prof Akbar Masood said, " I am happy that teachers have got their promotions. Teachers are the backbone of any institution and I hope that with this the teachers will work even with more zeal and zest to take BGSBU to new heights of success in national and international platforms".