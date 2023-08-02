Gujjar, Bakerwal youth take out protest march in Nowshera

Raising slogans against the proposed move, the protesters said that inclusion of more castes in ST reservations of Jammu and Kashmir is not acceptable to Gujjar and Bakerwal community and they will resist this move in a peaceful manner and under the ambit of law. The protesters appealed Government to shun this proposed move and to keep ST reservation for Gujjars and Bakerwals intact. Another similar protest rally was taken out in Mahore sub division of Reasi district in which Gujjar and Bakerwal youth from the area took part.

Different Gujjar and Bakerwalorganisations held a joint meeting at Dak Bungalow Rajouri on Wednesday in which Former Legislators, DDC members, BDC Chairmen and activists were present.