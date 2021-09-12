Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Rajouri

Srinagar, September 12: A gunfight started between militants and security forces in higher reaches of Barote village of Rajouri district in Jammu division on Sunday.
According to news agency GNS, the encounter broke out after a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the area after having a specific input about the presence of some militants.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, the report said.
A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.