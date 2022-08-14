Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Rajouri

Srinagar, August 14: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sujan area of Rajouri district in Jammu division on Saturday evening, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the encounter broke out after a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area following a specific input.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the party leading to an encounter, officer added.
Intermittent exchange of fire was going on at the time this report was filed.