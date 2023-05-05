Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri, May 05: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, officials said.
They said that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kesari area of Kandi Police Station following inputs about the presence of terrorists.
The terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.
A heavy exchange of gunfire was on when this report was being filed.
Further details are awaited.