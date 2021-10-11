Gunfight breaks out in Poonch woods

"Based on intelligence inputs, today morning Indian Army has launched a Cordon and Search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of district Poonch. The encounter with terrorists is going on Further update follows, " an Army spokesman said.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the area falls close to Rajouri-Poonch border near Dehra Ki Gali tourism point.

They said that more reinforcements of both army and police including senior officers have rushed to the spot.



Reports said that a few Army personnel have received injuries in the gunfight so far and their evacuation is going on.