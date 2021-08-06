Gunfight underway in J&K's Rajouri

Aug 6: A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Bhangai village area of Thanamandi sub-division in J&K's Rajouri district on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Jammu in a tweet this morning said that contact had been established with militants in the area adding Police and Army had cordoned the site.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the encounter broke out after Army's Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation last night following a tip off about the presence of militants in Bhangai and Dehra Ki Gali.