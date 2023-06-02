Terrorist killed in Rajouri woods: Army

Earlier in a statement, Army said that in a joint operation by Indian Army in coordination with JKP, a intelligence based ambushes noticed a suspicious movement in forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri on the night of 01/02 June 2023.

It said that that on being challenged by the troops, they were fired upon, which was retaliated. Sporadic firing continued throughout the night, it said.

“Search operations were launched on first light by joint team of Indian Army and JKP,” it said.