Gunshots heard during search operation in J&K’s Poonch
Rajouri, Oct 14: Gunshots were heard during a Cordon-and-Search-Operation (CASO) in Bhata Dhurian and Sanjiote villages near Bhimber Gali in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
An official said the CASO was launched in Bhata Dhurian and Sangiote villages following inputs about the presence of militants there. He said this operation was launched along with another anti-militancy operation which is going on in Dehra ki Gali where five soldiers were killed in a fierce gunfight with the militants on Monday.
He said preliminary reports suggest that contact was established with the militants following which reinforcements were also rushed.