Gunshots heard during search operation in Mendhar

Mendhar: Gunshots were heard during a search operation launched in Nar forest of Bhata Dhurian in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.
Official sources said that a search operation was launched in the village Bhata Dhurian with Nar forest having been cordoned off while intense searches are also going on.
They said that multiple times on Thursday, gunshots were heard from the operation site while some explosions were also heard from the forest under the cordon.
Official sources added that vehicular movement on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway was suspended between Bhimber Gali and Tota Gali on Thursday morning which was restored in the afternoon hours.
However, the movement of vehicles was once again closed on Thursday evening and no movement was allowed at the said stretch of highway when the last reports were received. Talking to Greater Kashmir, some officials wishing anonymity, said that gunshots heard from the operation site are of speculation firing by forces which is part of the operation.
They said that partial restriction on the movement of vehicles on the highway has been imposed twice in the day and vehicular movement is suspended when the last reports were received.