Gunshots heard during search operation in Mendhar

Mendhar: Gunshots were heard during a search operation launched in Nar forest of Bhata Dhurian in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

Official sources said that a search operation was launched in the village Bhata Dhurian with Nar forest having been cordoned off while intense searches are also going on.

They said that multiple times on Thursday, gunshots were heard from the operation site while some explosions were also heard from the forest under the cordon.

Official sources added that vehicular movement on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway was suspended between Bhimber Gali and Tota Gali on Thursday morning which was restored in the afternoon hours.