Guru Ravi Dass Sabha organises blood donation camp

Rajouri, Feb 6: Guru Ravi Dass Sabha organised a blood donation camp in Rajouri.

A press release said to celebrate the birthday of 108 Shri Gurdeep Giri Ji Maharaj in a noble way and to spread the values of humanity, the Guru Ravi Dass Sabha ward 9 Rajouri organised a blood donation camp on Tuesday at Guru Ravi Dass temple in ward 9 of Rajouri town.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Om Parkash Bhagat in presence of several civil society members, representatives from Guru Ravidas Sabha and staff of Government Medical College Rajouri.

In this blood donation camp, a large number of volunteers from Guru Ravidas Sabha donated their blood which shall now be stored in the blood bank of Government Medical College Rajouri and will be put to use whenever required.

Addressing the event, the representative from Sabha said that blood donation is the most noble cause in humanity as the donated blood saves precious human life at the time of need.