Had never imagined bifurcation of J&K : Omar

Rajouri, May 18: Former Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that he had never imagined bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories. Addressing a public rally at Kotranka sub division headquarter in Rajouri district, he said,”No one including me had ever imagined bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.”
He stated that initially due to detention of political leaders and then due to COVID19 restrictions, he could not manage to go and meet people.
" In this time big claims are being made about development but things are not like this," Omar said.
He said that development is nowhere in sight .
Pertinent to mention here that Omar Abdullah is on a four days tour of Pir Panjal region where he is addressing a number of public rallies.