Health Melas organised across Kandi block in Rajouri

Rajouri: Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, health melas were organised by the health department across block Kandi for providing multiple health services to the public.
All the health melas were conducted successfully with a large number of people participating across the block in health melas and availing of health services free of cost.
Medical officers, MLHPs beside other staff provided quality medical check-up services to the people.
Lab services including sputum examination were available on the spot with medical screening of non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes also conducted.
All medicines were made available free of cost for the public with AYUSH counters also providing their services besides Yoga and mental health counters also catering to the needs of the people.
Dr Iqbal Malik, BMO Kandi along with Mohd Ayoub Lone Community Health Officer monitored various health and wellness centers and also inaugurated a health mela at HWC Rehan, addressed masses, and ensured the best possible services to the public of block Kotranka.