Health Melas organised across Kandi block in Rajouri

Rajouri: Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, health melas were organised by the health department across block Kandi for providing multiple health services to the public.

All the health melas were conducted successfully with a large number of people participating across the block in health melas and availing of health services free of cost.

Medical officers, MLHPs beside other staff provided quality medical check-up services to the people.

Lab services including sputum examination were available on the spot with medical screening of non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes also conducted.