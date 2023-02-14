Healthcare takes a hit at GMC Rajouri due to lack of fibro scan facility

Rajouri, Feb 14: People in Rajouri district are awaiting the fibro scan facility at the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College Rajouri to get the advanced liver diagnosis service in their area.
People expressed concern over delay in installation of a fibro scan test machine in the medical college that caters to patients from Rajouri and Poonch districts as well as parts of Reasi district.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, locals of Rajouri said that fibro scan is an advanced diagnostic technique used to screen the functioning of the liver in the human body.
“ Fatty liver is a medical issue found in every third human and fibro scan is best meant to detect this fatty liver, but the important facility is still not available at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri,” said locals.
Citing the importance of providing this facility in Rajouri, people said that they have to either visit private hospitals or government hospitals in Jammu to avail this diagnostic facility and there is need to provide fibro scan in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri. “ We have demanded it earlier also and we once again demand installation of fibro scan machinery in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri and to provide a fibro scan facility in the hospital,” another local Akshay Kumar said.
On being contacted, Head of Department Medicines, GMC Rajouri, Dr. Jamil Ul Hussain said that a requisition for installation of fibro scan machine has “already been placed and we are hopeful that fibro scan will be provided in GMC Rajouri in near future.” He further informed that a free day long fibro scan camp was organised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri on Tuesday in which a large number of people took part and availed the facility of free fibro scan.
Dr. Samir Abrol from Department of Medicines in GMC Rajouri appealed to people to follow healthy liver habits and to get a fibro scan in case of any liver medical issue.