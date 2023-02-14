Healthcare takes a hit at GMC Rajouri due to lack of fibro scan facility

“ Fatty liver is a medical issue found in every third human and fibro scan is best meant to detect this fatty liver, but the important facility is still not available at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri,” said locals.

Citing the importance of providing this facility in Rajouri, people said that they have to either visit private hospitals or government hospitals in Jammu to avail this diagnostic facility and there is need to provide fibro scan in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri. “ We have demanded it earlier also and we once again demand installation of fibro scan machinery in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri and to provide a fibro scan facility in the hospital,” another local Akshay Kumar said.