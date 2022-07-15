Hearing and speech impaired girl in Rajouri secures 61% marks in 10th exam

Priya Sharma is a resident of remote Patrara village near Line of Control in Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri and is living with her maternal grandmother after her mother expired in 2004 and her father is also not living with her since more than a decade. Her maternal grandmother is taking care of her.

Sunil Bhargav, cousin brother of brave girl told Greater Kashmir that she is suffering with multiple complications and she is unable to speak and listen.