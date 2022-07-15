Hearing and speech impaired girl in Rajouri secures 61% marks in 10th exam

Rajouri, July 15: A deaf and dumb girl living with her grandmother in absence of her parents has set an example of success by securing sixty one percent marks in 10th class examination under Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.
Priya Sharma is a resident of remote Patrara village near Line of Control in Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri and is living with her maternal grandmother after her mother expired in 2004 and her father is also not living with her since more than a decade. Her maternal grandmother is taking care of her.
Sunil Bhargav, cousin brother of brave girl told Greater Kashmir that she is suffering with multiple complications and she is unable to speak and listen.
" She is very good at studies and is hardworking despite facing multiple challenges and has excelled in matriculation,” he said.
Sunil further said that “ her sixty one percent marks are like a grand success for her.”" On coming to know about success, she became overwhelmed and happy and was dancing and it gives everyone a state of joy and we pray for her success in future also," Rakesh Kumar Sharma, maternal uncle of the girl said.