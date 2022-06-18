Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, June 18: Heavy rain that lashed most parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts on Saturday affected normal life badly as some structures also suffered damages. However, showers brought much sought after relief to sweltering Jammu and its adjoining areas. Officials said that areas of twin districts Rajouri and Poonch witnessed heavy rainfall that started in the wee hours on Saturday and continued till late evening.
They said that most of the urban areas in Rajouri and Poonch were affected with choked drains that left most of the roads and streets inundated. Only four wheelers could be seen plying on roads while two-wheelers avoided movement on flooded roads.
Besides, rainwater also entered several shops in many areas of the town causing damage to shops and the paraphernalia inside.
Power supply in many areas also got affected due to rainfall.
Meanwhile, the upper reaches of twin districts Rajouri and Poonch also received snowfall. This was the second snowfall during the summer season. The areas near Pir Ki Gali too received snowfall.
In Ala Peer locality of Poonch Mandi, mud and land slide after heavy rainfall caused damage to households and business properties in the area. People struggled hard to save their establishments from the slide.
As per officials, however, no loss of life was reported so far in the twin districts.
Meanwhile heavy rains lashed Jammu city and its peripheral areas, which brought soaring temperature down much to the respite of Jammuites.
The temperature usually hovered above 40 degree celsius during the last several days.
However, the strong winds last night and rains this evening brought the required respite to the sweltering Jammu.
Most of the parts of Jammu region had been in the grip of heat-wave for the last one month with no sign of rainfall. However, the rainfall in the last two days dropped the temperature to a considerable extent.
(WITH INPUTS FROM SYED AMJAD SHAH IN JAMMU)