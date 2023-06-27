Heavy rainfall causes water logging at many places in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 27: Heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening caused water logging at many places in Rajouri with vehicular movement on Rajouri-Kotranka and Rajouri-Dhangri road remaining suspended for hours.
Heavy rainfall started in many parts of Rajouri district on Tuesday evening with wind storm alongwith rainfall badly affecting the lives of people.
Due to heavy rainfall and windstorm, power supply in many parts of the district got snapped which was still to be restored when last reports were received.
Meanwhile, vehicular movement on Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal road remained suspended as water from a rivulet started to overflow on the main road.
At Palma Nagrota, locals said, work for the construction of a bridge is underway and vehicles move over a temporary path that got submerged as water from a rivulet started to overflow.
The vehicular movement got restored only after water level decreased.
Similarly, movement of vehicles on Rajouri to Dhangri road also got affected as big trees fell over the main road causing its blockage.
Movement of vehicles remained suspended on this road also and it got restored only after the trees were removed facilitating opening of road for single lane.
Alongside it, the surface of Khandli bridge of Rajouri town also remained under water due to which movement of two-wheeler vehicles remained affected over the bridge for an hour.