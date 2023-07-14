Heavy rainfall leaves several areas in Rajouri waterlogged

Rajouri, July 14: Heavy rainfall on Friday affected normal life in areas of Rajouri district with people holding a protest demonstration at Dalogra village after water logging in their houses.
In Rajouri on Friday morning heavy rainfall affected normal life badly and the overflowing of water on roads irked commuters.
Meanwhile, people at Dalogra village of Rajouri held a protest demonstration and blocked the national highway raising slogans against the private company working at this stretch for the upgradation of existing highway.
While protesting, locals said that they time and again requested the engineers of private company to expedite the ongoing work for the construction of a water passage culvert but the work is being done on a snail’s pace.
They said that due to the careless approach of the concerned private company, a water logging problem has risen in the area today and rainwater from a nearby water body has entered their houses damaging the property and household items.
“We are rendered homeless. The private company is not listening to our issues,” the protesters said while accusing the private company for damage to household items in their houses due to water logging. Incharge Police Post Chingus Chatyari, PSI Maan Singh reached at the spot and pacified the protesters.